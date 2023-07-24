(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital on Monday morning after having a cardiac pacemaker inserted the day before.

Local television channels showed a convoy of vehicles taking the 73-year-old away from the Tel Aviv hospital in which he stayed overnight at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Netanyahu’s health has added significance as Israel is in the midst of one of the most controversial internal debates in its history. His coalition may try to push through parliament later on Monday a bill that would reduce the power of the judiciary to oversee political decisions. That plan has triggered mass protests in recent months.

The premier said on Sunday that he wanted to be in the parliament, known as the Knesset, for the vote.

