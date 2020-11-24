(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Bahrain soon at the invitation of the country’s crown prince and prime minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The two leaders spoke by telephone on Tuesday, Netanyahu said. Bahrain and Israel agreed two months ago to normalize ties.

“We are both very excited about the fact that we can bring the fruits of peace to our nations and to our countries in a very short time,” Netanyahu said. “Therefore, he invited me to make an official visit to Bahrain soon.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.