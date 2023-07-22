Israel’s Netanyahu to Be Fitted With Pacemaker, Haaretz Says

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker after he was hospitalized a week ago for what his office said was dehydration.

Netanyahu, 73, who complained of dizziness, was released from the Sheba Medical Center hospital last Sunday after having a heart monitoring device implanted. He will now undergo a pacemaker implantation procedure, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will take the prime minister’s place during his operation, the newspaper said, adding that Netanyahu expects to be released from hospital Sunday.

The prime minister is undergoing the procedure a day before the country’s parliament is expected to vote on his contentious judicial reform. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday in protest against the legislation that would reduce the oversight power of the judicial system.

Read more: Why Israel Is Bitterly Split by a Judiciary Overhaul: QuickTake

(Updates with Haaretz report, background throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.