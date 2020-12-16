(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will get the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu wants to be the first Israeli to receive the shot in order to encourage more citizens to get inoculated. Medical professionals will be first in line to get the vaccine, followed by the elderly and their caregivers, then people over 60 years old, according to the statement.

They will be followed by those with pre-existing medical conditions, and finally the rest of the population.

