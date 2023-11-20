(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said central bank Governor Amir Yaron would be given another five-year term.

The governor’s current term was meant to end next month and he had said he would announce whether or not he wanted to stay on in October. But the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war early that month prevented the announcement.

Israel formed a war cabinet shortly after the conflict erupted and said all senior appointments would be automatically extended until the fighting ended.

Israeli stocks extended their gains after the announcement on Yaron, which came on X via the prime minister’s office. The decision still has to be formally approved by the government.

