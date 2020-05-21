(Bloomberg) --

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is working on renewing flights to and from Greece as coronavirus restrictions ease.

“We would want to resume flights and tourism connections to countries that are in a similar situation as ours,” Netanyahu said in a video conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “The most obvious one is Greece and we are working on it now.”

Greece, which has reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths, has already said it will allow direct international flights to Athens starting June 15.

Israel, with 279 deaths, closed it borders almost completely to foreigners during the pandemic, and Israelis returning from abroad are required to quarantine for two weeks.

