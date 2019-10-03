(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering holding flash Likud primaries to put to rest “delusions” that members of his party plan to force him to relinquish leadership, a text from Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich said.

The announcement said the “delusions” were behind other parties’ refusal to join a Netanyahu government, after Israel’s second round of elections this year failed to give the prime minister and his traditional allies enough parliamentary seats to create a coalition.

Blue and White, the party that won the most seats in the national poll, has said it will not enter a unity government with a Likud led by Netanyahu, who is mounting an appeal this week to avert graft charges.

