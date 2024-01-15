(Bloomberg) -- Yossi Vardi, an investor who helped pioneer Israel’s tech economy in the 1990s, wants the war with Hamas to end, taking an unusual stance on a conflict that remains broadly popular domestically.

“I would like to see the war ending,” Vardi said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The war is not good for anybody.”

Vardi is an outlier in Israeli society, which has come together to support the war effort following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that local authorities say killed 1,200 people. Two-thirds of people surveyed in late December said the country shouldn’t agree to US demands to ease the bombing campaign in Gaza, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza has killed more than 24,000 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Vardi said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government must maintain democratic institutions or the country could face an exodus of tech talent. Israel’s Supreme Court recently overturned legislation that sought to restrain its powers, in a blow to the government’s controversial plan for judicial reforms.

“If the democratic nature of Israel is not protected there will be bad consequences,” said Vardi, a veteran businessman who was founding investor of the company that created pioneering instant messenger ICQ. “This will have effect on high tech, on the conflict and on everything.”

Investment in Israeli tech startups fell to a five-year low last quarter as it was battered by a global downturn in investment, months of civil unrest over the government’s attempt to weaken the judiciary, and the war.

Still, the sector is resilient and could recover as those disruptive factors start to shift, according to Vardi.

“I think the upside looks quite bright,” he said.

