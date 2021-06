Israel’s Parliament Votes in Government That Boots Out Netanyahu

(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run in power was terminated Sunday after Israel’s parliament approved the opposition’s proposed government.

Lawmakers voted 60 to 59 with one abstention to install Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett as prime minister. Under a power-sharing arrangement Bennett is to hand the reins in August 2023 to the centrist Yair Lapid.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.