Dec 9, 2022
Israel’s President Gives Netanyahu More Time to Form Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Benjamin Netanyahu more time to form a ruling coalition as the former prime minister looks to finalize talks with right-wing and religious parties that would see him return to power after 18 months in opposition.
The extension is until Dec. 21, according to a statement from the president’s office. Netanyahu had asked the president for a two-week extension.
Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most votes in last month’s general election — the fifth since 2019 — but fell short of commanding an overall majority in the parliament, the Knesset. He had been attempting to finalize a coalition agreement ahead of initial Dec. 11 deadline.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:24
Bank of Canada policy will 'hit home' in 2023: David Rosenberg
-
5:44
Quebec to send billions to seniors, workers as growth stalls
-
3:19
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
-
3:29
Big banks hike their prime rates to 6.45%
-
8:59
John Manley: Government should give Bank of Canada leeway to fight inflation
-
8:01
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada hike