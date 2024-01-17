Israel’s President Goes to Davos With Families of Hamas Hostages

(Bloomberg) -- President Isaac Herzog of Israel was heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday with family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to step up pressure for their release.

Herzog’s office said he would give a speech at the forum on Wednesday and hold a series of meetings. In addition, it said, the president will “continue to reveal to world leaders in a clear and in-depth manner details of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists.”

The hostage event will be hosted by Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies Inc. Its chief executive, Alex Karp, will speak.

Herzog will be accompanied by his wife, Michal, who will participate in panels on anti-Semitism together with Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Jonathan Greenblatt, Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, crossed from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1200 civilians and soldiers, kidnapping another 240. About 100 were released in a deal where Israel freed Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s subsequent aerial and ground offensive on the territory has killed more than 24,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Some 136 hostages remain in Gaza, including babies and the elderly. At least 20 of them are thought to be dead. The health of others is viewed as precarious.

--With assistance from Katherine Griffiths and Ethan Bronner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.