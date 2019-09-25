(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin is making preparations to tap a candidate Wednesday evening to form a government, his office said in an emailed statement.

Rivlin will meet shortly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud party, and Benny Gantz, head of the rival Blue and White list. Rivlin is preparing to announce his decision at 8 p.m., his office said.

If Rivlin is unable to persuade Netanyahu and Gantz to agree on a power-sharing deal, he will give the mandate to Netanyahu, Channel 12 reported.

