(Bloomberg) -- Naftali Bennett will travel to Bahrain on Monday on the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister, in a show of cooperation after a string of attacks by Iran-backed fighters on other Gulf states and new momentum on a revived Iran nuclear deal.

The Israeli leader’s historic visit to the Bahraini capital, Manama, is also expected to help cement the nascent economic ties that have grown out of the normalization accord the countries signed nearly 18 months ago.

The small island nation of about 1.7 million people is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and shares many of Israel’s concerns about Iran, which lies just across the Persian Gulf. A flurry of diplomacy in recent weeks suggests that talks to resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are entering their final stage.

Israel and Bahrain are both skeptical of Iran’s claim that doesn’t seek to build atomic weapons, and welcomed the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the original accord. Israel has repeatedly said it wouldn’t consider itself bound by a revived agreement and won’t tolerate a nuclear Iran.

Israel and Bahrain signed a defense pact during Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain earlier this month in another signal to their shared enemy. Mutual concerns about Iran helped to propel Bahrain to become one of four countries in the Gulf region and North Africa to sign diplomatic pacts with Israel in late 2020.

Bennett plans to meet with the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and other officials including Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who serves as the Gulf nation’s prime minister.

In the past year and a half, the countries have signed agreements in the areas of defense, health and technology, and have looked to boost bilateral trade. A statement from Bennett’s office said he and Bahraini leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen relations, and during his trip, he’ll also be meeting with the ministers of finance, industry and transportation.

Former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu had planned to visit Manama a year ago, but canceled a scheduled trip because of the coronavirus pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.