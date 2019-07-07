(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank, among a handful worldwide that expected to raise interest rates this year, will have to show its cards at its decision on Monday as investors and economists push back forecasts for the next increase.

As inflation heads for a slowdown while the shekel continues to appreciate, analysts at global lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. say the pause will last well past this year. The Bank of Israel’s research department in April projected rates would rise toward the end of the third quarter, an outlook it may revise to accompany this week’s decision by the monetary committee.

Every economist surveyed by Bloomberg predicts policy makers will leave the key rate at 0.25%, just above a record low.

“They’ve missed the opportunity to start to normalize rates,” said Gil Bufman, chief economist of Bank Leumi Le-Israel. “The window has closed now.”

In the months following Israel’s first hike since 2011 in November, gains in the shekel and a dovish turn by global central banks have all but derailed plans by Governor Amir Yaron to pursue a “gradual and cautious” path toward higher rates to create more room in case of a downturn.

Policy makers for now seem to have backed off their concerns over the strengthening currency after removing a warning that they will consider intervening if the appreciation trend continues. As recently as in April, the central bank’s researchers were forecasting two additional quarter-point rate increases in 2020.

While prices rose more quickly than expected in May, they remain below the midpoint of the government’s target range of 1% to 3%, where the central bank says it’d like to see inflation.

The major factor restraining inflation has been the shekel’s rally that’s made it the world’s sixth-best performer against the dollar this year, driven by Israel’s export-driven economy and foreign investment.

Tighter policy is highly unlikely this year but the central bank’s forecasts “could surprise us,” said Jonathan Katz, economist for Leader Capital Markets Ltd.

“The global picture will be the dominant message as well as the relatively strong shekel,” he said. “That’s played a big part in their monetary policy.”

Fiscal policy is emerging as another flashpoint after Israel’s 12-month trailing budget deficit reached 3.9% of gross domestic product in June. Although Yaron praised recent moves presented by the Finance Ministry to narrow the shortfall, he noted they are still modest.

A news conference that accompanies Monday’s rate decision will be a chance for Yaron to speak up on the state of Israel’s public finances and how it may impact monetary policy. Previously he’s raised concerns about the worsening deficit amid a strong economy.

“You’d like to have a policy mix where you have expansionary fiscal policy, you should start to see some contraction -- some tightening -- on the monetary side,” Bufman said. “And that’s also something we have not seen.”

