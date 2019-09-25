(Bloomberg) -- Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is considering tapping Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday night to form the next government, Haaretz reported.

Final election results were published today, and while the president has a full week to decide which candidate to choose to form the next government, he is considering making the choice already today, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Rivlin declined to comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Yaacov Benmeleh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.