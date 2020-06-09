(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s domestic security agency has stopped using tracking technology developed to combat terrorism to retrace movements of coronavirus patients and people they’ve encountered, said a security official who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The government’s use of the agency, commonly known as the Shin Bet, was introduced as part of emergency regulations and critics called it a dangerous precedent and invasion of privacy. The official said the tracking will be renewed if there is a second large outbreak of the virus, but only after the parliament passes appropriate legislation.

Israel has reported 18,032 coronavirus cases and 298 deaths. After contagion tapered off, the country began lifting its lockdown and reopening schools, restaurants and shops. On Monday, Israel decided to suspend further easing of restrictions amid an increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.