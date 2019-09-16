(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli startup that is working with Tesco Plc to roll out cashierless stores has raised money in order to strike deals in the U.S. and Europe.

Tel Aviv-based Trigo raised $22 million to build out its technology to support larger stores and “advance its partnerships with leading U.S. and European grocery retailers,” the company said in a statement on Monday, without elaborating further.

Trigo, which develops cameras and software that allows retailers to automatically charge customer, is working with Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, and is running a pilot store with Shufersal Ltd., the biggest supermarket group in Israel. Shufersal plans to equip its 280 stores with Trigo’s technology over the next five years.

Some of the world’s biggest grocers are diving into cashierless shopping to keep up with the competitive threat posed by Amazon.com Inc., which could open as many as 3,000 checkout-free Amazon Go stores in the U.S. and is expanding its partnership with the U.K.’s Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. Scrapping cashiers could help major chains slim down its workforce over time and improve profit margins.

Trigo has now raised $29 million from investors such as Hetz Ventures and Red Dot Capital, which led this funding round.

