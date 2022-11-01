(Bloomberg) -- Israeli voters are displaying a lot more enthusiasm than expected at their fifth election in less than four years, with turnout at 57.7% as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest since 1999.

Government statistics didn’t provide a breakdown of where and among which groups turnout was highest, making it more difficult to forecast who’s likely to benefit most. The election could end a years-long political deadlock between two fiercely divided factions: those looking to return Benjamin Netanyahu to office, and those looking to obstruct him.

Netanyanu was Israel’s longest-serving premier before stepping down 16 months ago. He is currently standing trial on corruption charges, and his return to power could hinge on support from members of Israel’s extreme right.

“The estimation is that higher turnout is more beneficial to Netanyahu’s bloc,” said Ofer Kenig, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, citing the increased probability of smaller, anti-Netanyahu parties failing to enter parliament. A party needs at least 3.25% of the total vote to win a place in the 120-seat parliament.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc, led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is depending on turnout from a group of smaller left-wing and central-left parties that polls have shown wobbling on the edge of not getting enough votes to make it in, as well as the Arab parties.

The Central Elections Committee won’t begin publishing official results until early on Wednesday. After a near-final tally is released on Thursday, President Isaac Herzog will consult with various parties before tapping a leader to form the next coalition. If no one succeeds, Israel could soon find itself back at the polls.

