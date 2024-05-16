(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s two war-cabinet partners are openly challenging his indecision over postwar Gaza — even siding with the US in pushing for Palestinian rule of the devastated coastal strip.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel should help establish a Palestinian governing body as an alternative to Hamas, a plan he believes would avoid the need for a long-term Israeli military occupation of the enclave — which he called a “negative and dangerous option.”

“Since October, I have been raising this issue consistently and have received no response,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

He received near instant support from Benny Gantz, a former opposition figure who joined Netanyahu’s cabinet following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict. Gallant “speaks the truth” and “the leadership’s responsibility is to do the right thing for the country, at any cost,” he said.

The public pronouncements by Gallant and Gantz expose a rift at the top of Israel’s war-planning unit about the future of Gaza, where the military has waged a seven-month campaign to destroy Hamas — which rules the Strip — reducing much of the territory to rubble. The US, a key ally and supplier of arms, has at the same time stepped up pressure on Netanyahu to articulate a postwar plan.

Netanyahu was quick to dismiss Gallant’s comments, and told CNBC he favors “a non-Hamas civilian administration there with an Israeli military responsibility.” Yet Gallant insisted he and the defense establishment have put forward their alternative proposal in cabinet since the early weeks of the war, but received no response from the prime minister. “Worse,” said Gallant, “an alternative was not raised in its replacement.”

Netanyahu and his close aids have taken a firm stand on not making postwar plans for what they say are good and obvious reasons. No candidates to lead Gaza would step up if Hamas retains the ability to fight or threaten them, they say, meaning the group must be eliminated before any plans can be made. Another priority for Netanyahu is to block any involvement of the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the West Bank territory and controlled Gaza before Hamas took over in 2007.

The dispute emerged as the US warns Israel to focus more on postwar planning or risk creating a power vacuum across swaths of Gaza. A Hamas insurgency could be the result, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week, adding that thousands of armed militants may remain in the enclave even if Israel pushes ahead with a full invasion of the city of Rafah — the one major urban center yet to be entered by Israeli ground troops.

Diplomats with knowledge of the discussions have voiced frustration at what they say is a persistent lack of willingness from Israel to engage on plans for a so-called ‘day after’ the war. They say Israel has not been open to suggestions the Europeans or the US are putting forward.

For now, a postwar scenario looks far off with fighting still taking place across Gaza and cease-fire talks deadlocked for months. Israeli forces are battling militants in northern parts of the enclave that were supposedly cleared of Hamas units months ago, underscoring the Iran-backed group’s ability to reassemble. Israeli tanks and troops have entered Rafah, where Israel believes Hamas leaders are located and where some hostages are being held. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

No Military

Gallant said he would not agree with Israeli military or civil occupation of Gaza, suggesting he may quit the government if ignored. Such a strategy would carry a heavy economic toll, he said, while the high risk of casualties was demonstrated Thursday when the Israel Defense Forces said it mistakenly killed five of its own soldiers in Northern Gaza.

Netanyahu and his far right, nationalist allies – Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir — say the PA has endorsed the Oct. 7 attacks by not condemning them and would support further acts of terror against Israel. Smotrich and Ben Gvir have instead been promoting the idea of a military occupation of Gaza alongside the building of new Jewish settlements, arguing that’s the only way to guarantee Israel’s security.

Political Survival

The duo represent a strong enough pillar of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition to be key to his political survival. They have repeatedly threatened to quit the government if the prime minister stops short of a full invasion of Rafah, for example, or discusses the notion of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu has long been criticized in Israel for acting not on national interests but out of consideration for his political survival, with the outcome of his corruption trial potentially resting on his maintaining power.

Gallant hinted at this Wednesday when he said “we must make tough decisions for the future of our country, even with the possibility of personal or political costs.”

--With assistance from Donato Paolo Mancini and Thomas Hall.

