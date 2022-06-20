(Bloomberg) --

Israel, the US and regional partners have developed an air-defense alliance that successfully thwarted Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, according to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The so-called “Middle East Air Defense” program built over the last year is already in operation to protect Israel and neighbors from rockets, cruise missiles and drones, Gantz said during a parliament hearing on Monday.

“President Biden’s visit will support this process,” Gantz said, referring to the US president’s planned trip to the Middle East next month.

Gulf Arab governments and Israel share concerns over Iran’s military capabilities in the region and have opposed US efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Iran’s atomic program in return for sanctions relief.

They say it failed to address their concerns over the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile capabilities or its support for militias including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have lobbied the US for security guarantees should the Iran nuclear deal be restored. Talks between world powers and Iran are currently at an impasse as Tehran demands the US lift a terrorism designation on its elite military forces.

