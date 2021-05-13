(Bloomberg) -- Israeli air and ground troops launched a blistering assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, sweeping aside international appeals for de-escalation after four days of aerial bombardments failed to quell the heaviest militant rocket fire yet on Israeli communities from the Palestinian enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been warning all along that an extended campaign was in the offing. The decision to escalate early Friday came at a uniquely sensitive time, as Israel grappled with the worst outbreak of violence between Arab and Jews inside its borders in years.

Trouble loomed on another front after three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed into the Mediterranean off Israel’s northern coast late Wednesday, raising the specter of a second battleground with Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

“I said that we will exact a very heavy price from Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. “We are doing so and will continue to do so with great force. The last word hasn’t been said and this campaign will continue as long as necessary.”

