Israel Says Hamas Is Using Hospitals to Conceal Military Activity

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s army said Hamas is using hospitals in Gaza as bases of operation in a “systematic” attempt to conceal its military activities.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari provided detailed accusations of militant infrastructure within and around two major clinics after asserting that Hamas headquarters are beneath the territory’s main health facility.

“Hamas’s use of hospitals to disguise their war machine is systematic,” Hagari said in a televised media briefing, revealing material that had been declassified for the purpose.

The Qatari-built Sheikh Hamid bin Khalifa al Thani Hospital sits above a tunnel used by Hamas, Hagari said. The group’s fighters have shot at Israeli troops from inside the hospital, he added.

Another clinic, the Indonesian Hospital, is being used by Hamas to hide an underground command and control center, Hagari said. A launch pad for Hamas rockets is situated 75 meters (245 feet) from the hospital, he said.

The Israeli army on Oct. 27 said Hamas has its military headquarters in a labyrinth of tunnels and underground compounds beneath the al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical complex.

Top Israeli officials have indicated that as their forces seek to dismantle Hamas’ infrastructure, a major challenge — and target — are the hospitals that they say serve as command and control centers underground, linked to hundreds of miles of tunnels.

A significant obstacle is that the hospitals not only have ill and wounded but are housing thousands of people seeking shelter from the war.

Israel’s military on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on an ambulance near al-Shifa hospital, which it said was being used by Hamas.

“This is not the first and not the hundredth time that Hamas operatives, including senior leaders, make illegal use of ambulances on the battlefield,” army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

