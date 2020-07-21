(Bloomberg) --

Iran and Hezbollah helped fund and train a Palestinian group that planned to kidnap an Israeli soldier to use as a bargaining chip for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service said.

According to the Shin Bet, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, operating under the guise of a welfare organization, also planned an attack on Harish, a northern town near Haifa. Ten Palestinians were arrested for allegedly planning attacks, including one man who is also accused of purchasing weapons, recruiting cell members, and intending to travel to Lebanon for military training, it said.

