(Bloomberg) -- Iran and its proxy Hezbollah have been reinforcing their efforts to produce precision-guided missiles in Lebanon over the past few months, including building manufacturing facilities, according to the Israeli army.

Components have been smuggled into Lebanon that would convert ordinary rockets into precision missiles with the ability to strike a target with accuracy of less than a few meters, said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman. “What we have seen them do is generally enhance the pace,” he said.

Attacks attributed to Israel but never confirmed by its military or government have targeted alleged attempts to ship missiles to Lebanon. The U.K. Times newspaper said on Aug. 27 that a suspected Israeli drone attack in Beirut targeted crates believed to contain Iranian guided-missile technology. Israel declined to comment on the incident.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gwen Ackerman in Jerusalem at gackerman@bloomberg.net;Ivan Levingston in Tel Aviv at ilevingston@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.