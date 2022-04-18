(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system shot down a rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, a hostile act indicating a further escalation of tensions.

The rocket fire follows four attacks in Israeli cities since March and a violent confrontation between police and Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound during Ramadan prayers last week. The army said it was the first rocket fired toward Israel from Gaza since September.

No Gaza group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Fourteen people were killed in the attacks on Israeli cities and, since the beginning of the month, 16 Palestinians have died in clashes with Israeli forces or as they carried out or attempted to carry out attacks. Palestinian authorities have said some were innocent bystanders. The violence comes as Christian, Muslim, and Jewish holidays coincide.

Almost a year ago, Israel fought a 14-day war with Gaza-based militants that was partly set off by clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem during the Muslim holiday month.

