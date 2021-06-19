(Bloomberg) -- The first batch of Pfizer vaccines Israel sent to the Palestinian Authority on Friday as part of a larger swap deal was “completely normal” and identical to the vaccines being given to Israeli citizens, Israel’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the Palestinian Authority canceled its exchange agreement with Israel, saying the doses were set to expire this month, leaving its health ministry insufficient time to use them.

The Israeli Health Ministry said it sent vaccines with expiration dates that were “known, agreed upon and in accordance with the agreement between the parties.” The statement added that Israel hopes “that the vaccination campaign in the Palestinian Authority will begin soon.”

