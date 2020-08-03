(Bloomberg) --

The Israeli army said it thwarted an attempt to lay bombs along its Golan Heights security fence.

Aircraft and soldiers simultaneously struck four attackers from Syria who were placing explosive devices near a military post, the army said. “It is still unclear which organization or agenda these assailants served,” military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter.

Israel’s military has been on higher alert over the past two weeks after Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, vowed revenge for the killing of an operative in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria. Last week, Israeli officials said the army thwarted an attempted breach of the border with Lebanon by Hezbollah fighters, a claim the group disputed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.