(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted a cyber attack that impersonated representatives of international companies and offered jobs to defense industry employees.

An international group named Lazarus and backed by an unidentified foreign country built fake profiles on LinkedIn Corp., a social network used for job searches, to impersonate managers, chief executive officers and human resources personnel, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The attackers attempted to collect sensitive data by compromising the computers of defense industry employees and hacking official company websites, it said.

No harm or disruption was caused, according to the ministry, which said an investigation into the attempted breach has been launched. The ministry declined to say when the attack occurred.

