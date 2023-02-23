Israel Says Oman Has Agreed to Israeli Flights in Its Airspace

Oman has agreed to allow Israeli airlines to use its airspace, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“This is an historic decision that will shorten the road to Asia, lower costs for Israeli citizens and help Israeli airlines to be more competitive,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

The two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations. Oman reiterated its commitment to non-discrimination under international air navigation rules, but refrained from any mention of Israel.

“As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s continuous efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying,” Oman’s government said in a tweet.

Israeli airlines had already been granted overflight rights by Saudi Arabia, and the arrangement with Oman will allow those companies to make better use of the airspace.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said in a statement that “for the first time in history, passengers flying to and from Israel will now be able to travel on direct routes between Israel, Asia, and points in between. The United States was pleased to support these efforts through months of quiet diplomatic engagement.”

