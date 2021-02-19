Israel Says U.S. Return to Pact Will Pave Iran’s Path to Nuclear Arms

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. return to the nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump would pave Iran’s path to nuclear weapons, Israel said on Friday.

“Israel remains committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons and its position on the nuclear agreement has not changed,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a text message. “Israel is in close contact with the United States on this matter.”

The statement comes after President Joe Biden’s administration said it would be willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal.

