(Bloomberg) -- Israel will not be bound by any future nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers and is ready to act to protect its interests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a speech on Tuesday.

Iran is expected to restart talks with world powers on Nov 29. The stalled diplomacy aims to revive a 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear work. Israel, which says Tehran is seeking a nuclear bomb, has long opposed the deal. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

“Even if there is a return to the nuclear agreement, Israel is, of course, not a party to it and will not be bound by it,” Bennett said. His country would not make the same “mistake” it made after the 2015 agreement, and would maintain its “freedom to act” to protect its interests, he added.

Israel has repeatedly said it will act to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. For years, the two countries have engaged in a shadow war, quietly attacking each other ­on land, by air and at sea, often by proxy.

