Israel Seeking Direct Flights to UAE Over Saudi Arabia, TV Says

(Bloomberg) -- Israel is working on arranging direct flights to the United Arab Emirates that pass over Saudi Arabia, Channel 13 reported, citing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu disclosed this at a briefing on preparations to roesume international flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Israel and UAE Agree to Establish Ties; Annexation Is Paused (4)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.