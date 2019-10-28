(Bloomberg) -- The way people communicate, how they fight wars, how they work and even how long they live are poised to be radically different in a few decades time. Israel is looking for technologies to help it prepare.

The country is scouting artificial intelligence startups around the world to build a so-called “horizon scanning” platform to detect emerging global trends in their earliest stages, Intelligence Ministry Director General Chagai Tzuriel said in an interview in Jerusalem. Tzuriel’s office is already collaborating with the Ministry of Defense on building such capabilities, though he expects that will take a “long time” to develop.

“We are faced with, or are in the midst of, a tech revolution in which there will be earth-breaking, mind-boggling breakthroughs that will change the world completely,” said Tzuriel, who spent 27 years at Israel’s Mossad spy agency. “And Israel needs to think what are its strengths within this context.”

Increasing numbers of governments are taking to horizon scanning to help align national policy with important emerging global trends. The stakes are high for world leaders: Climate change has disrupted traditional businesses and created new opportunities, while the exponential growth of computing power threatens millions of jobs and could exacerbate income disparities.

The most important theme is the intensifying competition over emerging technologies, whose fault line lies largely between alliances led by the U.S. and China, Tzuriel said. Be it over quantum computing, hypersonic missiles, cyber security, or dominion over the remote North Pole or even space, winning this contest gives either bloc the upper hand in world affairs.

Yet despite its growing clout, horizon scanning has “relatively few automated aspects,” likely due to the “limited availability of artificial intelligence software and budget constraints,” said Philip Hines, a doctoral fellow at United Nations University - Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology.

Though Israel hosts more than 6,000 startups and is considered a global tech hub, the ministry hasn’t found the company with the right technology to determine where the world is going, Tzuriel said. Some tech companies in Israel and abroad are getting close to what Tzuriel ultimately envisions -- artificial intelligence software that translates countless data points into coherent themes that will dominate human events.

For now, the Intelligence Ministry is relying on a handful of analysts and data scientists to crunch input from more than 40 Israeli security and civilian authorities and turn that into neat buckets of mega-trends. In July, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mandated two of the country’s top tech officials to devise a national strategy that would mirror the trajectory of Israel’s cyber security industry, which punches above its weight by capturing 20% of global investment.

