Israel is seeking to identify the ship that is responsible for a tar spill along the country’s Mediterranean coast, and plans to sue its insurance carrier for the cost of the cleanup, Environmental Affairs Minister Gila Gamliel said on Sunday.

Gamliel, who will present a cleanup plan to the cabinet on Monday, estimated that it will cost “tens of millions of shekels.”

In a meeting with Egypt’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed that Israel, Egypt, and other countries work together to convert ships to use natural gas instead of petroleum, in order to prevent future oil spills.

