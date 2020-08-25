(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was sending a delegation to Abu Dhabi next week to meet with officials from the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. in order to advance the normalization of ties agreed upon earlier this month.

“This is a historic agreement that will lead to engines of growth, and can help lead to economic prosperity especially during this period of the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said in a statement from his office.

