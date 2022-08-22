(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank is poised to extend its cycle of interest-rate hikes to the longest since 2008, responding to the fastest inflation in over a decade and an economic upswing that’s propelled employment, output and consumption to levels last seen before the pandemic.

Just over a month after the third straight rate increase and the largest since 2011, economists are almost unanimous that policy makers will raise the benchmark by the same amount on Monday to 1.75% from 1.25%.

While only a single analyst of the 13 surveyed by Bloomberg predicts a hike of 75 basis points -- which what would rank among the biggest in Israel over the past two decades -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank Leumi said they aren’t ruling it out.

The dilemma for Governor Amir Yaron is how to navigate an increasingly buoyant domestic economy that’s ripe for higher rates but with inflation set to benefit from the shekel’s surge and a letup in global energy prices. The central bank has already tried to get ahead of inflation by increasing the pace of monetary tightening every time it raised rates this year.

“The upward surprise in inflation and the stronger than expected growth data, coupled with the continuing strength of the labor market in the economy, support, even more so, a continued process of rate hikes,” Leumi economists Gil Bufman and Yaniv Bar said in a note to clients.

A stronger shekel was long a factor in holding back consumer prices, prompting the central bank to intervene to hold down the currency. The shekel’s swoon through much of the first half of the year, however, fed into inflation by raising the cost of imports.

Shekel Is Back

The shekel, which is closely correlated with the performance of US equities, has staged a torrid comeback since the start of July in what’s been the world’s second-biggest appreciation against the dollar during the period.

The Bank of Israel hasn’t waded into the foreign-exchange market for six straight months, the longest stretch since 2013, and Mizrahi-Tefahot has raised the possibility that interventions may soon resume.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Israel declined to comment on whether it was considering restarting its purchases of foreign currency following the recent rise in the shekel.

Of more immediate concern to the central bank is how to tailor policy to get a grip on inflation. Its research department issued revised forecasts in July that lifted this year’s estimate to 4.5%, an increase of a full percentage point from April’s projections.

Price growth has been above the government’s 1% to 3% target since January. Last month, it topped all forecasts and accelerated to 5.2% on an annual basis, the fastest since October 2008.

Markets and analysts see scope for much higher borrowing costs ahead. One-year interest rate swaps are pricing in an increase to over 2.6% a year from now.

The central bank’s research team predicts the key rate will reach 2.75% in the second quarter of 2023, while Goldman sees it at 2.5% by the end of this year.

Barclays Plc economists including Ercan Erguzel said that even with the surprise acceleration in inflation, their outlook for prices “is still well below” the trajectory seen by the central bank.

“The Bank of Israel can afford to move more gradually, especially given that recent shekel strength should also help place a lid on imported inflation,” they said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.