(Bloomberg) -- Israel announced plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, ahead of a United Nations climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The government will take a number of actions to reach the target including rolling out green infrastructure and developing carbon capture and storage technology, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The announcement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar brings Israel’s emissions targets into line with countries including the U.S, Germany and the U.K. Bennett will attend the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Since becoming prime minister in June, Bennett has elevated climate concerns by declaring them a national security interest, and putting the same body responsible for monitoring threats from national enemies in charge.

“With the new goal, Israel is lining up alongside the developed countries that are already taking action to attain the goal of zero emissions, and is redoubling its commitment to the Paris agreement and the international agreements on the issue,” Bennett said.

