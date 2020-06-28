(Bloomberg) --

The main equities index in Israel dropped the most in the Middle East as investors catch up with a decline in Wall Street last week amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections in different parts of the U.S.

The TA-35 declined 2% as of 11:45 a.m. in Tel Aviv, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries pressuring the index the most. Israel’s stock market is highly correlated to the U.S., where many Israeli shares are cross-listed. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4% on Friday as Texas and Florida halted drinking at bars and Arizona reported a surge in infections.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose as much as 0.9% boosted by Samba Financial Group and National Commercial Bank. The banks are in talks for a merger that could create the third biggest lender in the Middle East. Shares in the United Arab Emirates rose while those in Kuwait and Qatar fell.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Thirty-two members of the TA-35 retreat while three trade higher Israeli index extends decline this year to 21% MORE: Netanyahu Keeps Annexation Details Close With Key Date Near (1)

In Riyadh, Samba gains 9.9%, set to the biggest increase for a session since June 2017 MORE: Saudi Samba Shares Surge After $15.6 Billion Takeover Bid (1)

Egypt’s EGX 30 falls 0.3% even after the International Monetary Fund approved a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement for the country, boosting its ability to tackle economic challenges posed by the coronavirus READ: IMF Approves $5.2 Billion Stand-By Arrangement for Egypt (1)

Dubai’s DFM General Index climbs 0.3% and Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index up 0.4%, while Kuwait’s Premier Market index falls 0.1% and Doha’s QE Index drops 0.8%

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.