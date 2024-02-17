(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Israel Shipyards Industries is among the potential bidders for Croatian shipbuilder Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856, Jutarnji List reported, citing Eytan Zucker, chief executive officer of the Haifa-based company.

An auction for Uljanik is expected on March 4, following previous, failed attempts to divest the debt-laden company, according to the Zagreb-based newspaper.

Other potential bidders include Slovenia’s Eko Bor, Croatia-registered Adria Mont, Romania’s GSP Offshore, Italy’s Micoperi based in Ravenna, and La Maison from Cyprus.

Israeli Shipyards may pay up to 6 million euros ($6.5 million) for Uljanik, on the condition that its bankruptcy procedure is suspended in a way that would open the door to direct talks with creditors, Jutarnji reported.

The Israeli company has an active order with Uljanik that’s part of a “large defense project for the Israeli Defense Ministry, and all parties involved must ensure its completion without any further delays or obstacles,” Zucker was quoted as saying.

