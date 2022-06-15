(Bloomberg) --

Israel is seeking to normalize its relations with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia and sees US President Joe Biden’s upcoming Middle East visit as an opportunity to enhance regional ties.

“Everyone is looking at Saudi Arabia these days for several reasons,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters in Jerusalem. “And the fact that the president is going to fly directly from here to Saudi Arabia is probably signifying that there is a linkage between the visit and the ability to improve relations in the entire region.”

Biden plans to visit the Middle East next month, holding meetings in Israel and the Palestinian territories and capping his trip with a stop in Saudi Arabia, a country he once pledged to turn into a “pariah.”

Israel has struggled to expand its normalization agreements with the Muslim world since establishing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain in late 2020, focusing instead on deepening existing links.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia would give Israel access to the Middle East’s largest economy and open ties with the most powerful member of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council. Both countries share concerns over the regional influence of Iran.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that it will not develop fully-fledged diplomatic relations with Israel unless decades-old Palestinian demands for independence are addressed.

A number of smaller steps that fall short of normalized ties have been reported in the Israeli press in recent months, however. They include plans to boost regional security coordination and allow Israeli airlines to fly through Saudi airspace on their way to South and East Asia.

Reports of a deal to expand Israeli access to Saudi airspace were “not without some basis,” Lapid said without elaborating. “We are, of course, working on the expansion of the Abraham Accords” and Saudi Arabia is Israel’s top target, followed by several other countries including Indonesia, he added.

The minister said he’d been in touch with “at least three” foreign ministers in the last year from countries with which Israel does not currently have formal diplomatic ties, without naming them.

Biden is planning to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the market havoc and rampant inflation unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine force a reconciliation.

In a symbol of goodwill, Riyadh and the alliance of producers it leads agreed earlier this month to pump a little extra crude -- and consumer nations are hoping more will follow.

