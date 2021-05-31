(Bloomberg) --

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a tax treaty, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Monday, the latest move to normalize ties less than a year after the countries signed a historic accord.

The agreement will accelerate the development of economic ties and contribute to prosperity in both countries, Katz said on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from the U.A.E., which faced criticism online for its normalization deal during this month’s 11-day war in Gaza.

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.