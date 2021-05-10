(Bloomberg) --

Israel and South Korea will sign a free trade agreement in the coming days during a visit by Israeli ministers to the Asian country.

The agreement will exempt imports from customs fees and is expected to significantly increase trade between the two nations, Israel’s Economy Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry said in an emailed statement.

South Korea will be the first country in Asia to enter a free trade agreement with Israel, the ministries said.

