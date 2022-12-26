(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s cabinet will approve a 1 billion-shekel ($317 million) plan to develop the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

The plan aims to double the population in the Israeli-held section of the Golan Heights, Bennett said at the opening of a special cabinet meeting there on Sunday. About half of the funds will be allocated to planning and housing, with the rest being spent on improving the quality of life in the area, including improvements in transportation and medical services.

Read: Why Golan Heights Matters to Israel, Syria and Trump: QuickTake

The Trump administration officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019, departing from a long-standing U.S. policy. Israel captured the area from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War and later annexed it.

