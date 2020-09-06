OXFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: An F35-B Lightning stealth jets, which will take over capabilities from Tornado force, fly off the wing of an RAF Voyager during air to air refueling, as Tornado GR4's take part in farewell fly-past over Britain on February 19, 2019 in Oxford, England. Nicknamed the "Tonka" by aviation enthusiasts, the Tornado GR4 will took part in a series of flypasts to commemorate the aircraft's contribution to defending the UK as it is retired from service. The fighter first saw service in service 1979 and was first used in combat during the first Gulf War and most recently supporting the war against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photographer: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe
, Photographer: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) --
Israel has concluded it can’t block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates, and will ask the White House for other weapons so it can maintain its regional military superiority, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, without saying where it got the information.
Stealth Jet Tests Limits of Israel’s Peace Push With Arab Power
Officials may seek to purchase other advanced weaponry or move forward planned arms purchases by a year, the newspaper said.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.