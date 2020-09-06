Israel to Ask U.S. for Arms to Offset UAE F-35 Sale, Report Says

Israel has concluded it can’t block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates, and will ask the White House for other weapons so it can maintain its regional military superiority, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, without saying where it got the information.

Officials may seek to purchase other advanced weaponry or move forward planned arms purchases by a year, the newspaper said.

