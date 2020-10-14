(Bloomberg) -- Israel will ease three weeks of restrictions on outbound air travel starting Friday, slightly cracking open a nationwide coronavirus-related lockdown.

Since Sept. 25, only travelers who had purchased tickets before that date were permitted to take flights out of the country.

On Thursday, the cabinet is to meet to consider relaxing other restriction that have idled many businesses, schools and offices and kept most people close to home.

