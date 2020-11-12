(Bloomberg) --

Israel will start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Larger deliveries of the drug will arrive in the following months, and the government’s also working to get vaccines from other companies, the premier said in a statement on Thursday. Restrictions on the economy will be lifted gradually, he said.

“We have to understand that it will take time all over the world -- we have to follow the rules,” Netanyahu said.

Pfizer and BioNTech SE reported earlier this week that the vaccine they’re jointly developing is more than 90% effective, according to preliminary results of a broad study.

