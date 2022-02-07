Israel to Look Into Allegations of Police Misuse of Spyware

(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli government will form a panel to look into the use of various technologies, the country’s public security minister said following reports of alleged misuse of spyware by the police.

In a series of reports, Calcalist newspaper website has alleged that the police illicitly used NSO Group’s Pegasus software to monitor multiple people, ranging from critics of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a key prosecution witness in his trial to the former Israeli leader’s son.

Read: Israel Pushes Back on Alleged Illicit Police Use of NSO Spyware

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.