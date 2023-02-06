(Bloomberg) --

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen instructed his office to lead a rapid aid program for Turkey following an earthquake that killed scores of people in Turkey and Syria and trapped hundreds more.

“I would like to express our deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Turkey,” Cohen said. “Our hearts go out to the victims and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

