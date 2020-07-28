(Bloomberg) --

The Israeli army said it will reinforce its forces in the north, one day after it reported a clash with Hezbollah militants along the border with Lebanon.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, the Northern Command will be reinforced with advanced fire capabilities, intelligence collection systems and special units,” the military said in a text message on Tuesday.

Read more: Israel Says It Clashed With Hezbollah Along Volatile Border

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.