(Bloomberg) -- Israel agreed to send about one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority in an exchange deal, after being criticized for not helping to quell the virus in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority will receive Pfizer Inc. shots close to expiry, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office on Friday. Israel will get a similar number of doses from the next Pfizer shipment earmarked for the Palestinians in September and October.

While Israel raced ahead of all countries in vaccinating its population, it had sent only small amounts of vaccine to the Palestinians, who were also administering more than 200,000 doses provided by the World Health Organization. About 10% of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have been vaccinated, including about 100,000 laborers who work in Israel and were inoculated there.

New cases in the West Bank have dropped dramatically in recent weeks as vaccinations gather pace. The governor of Bethlehem said on Thursday that the city is ready to receive tourists.

Israel exited from lockdown in March after cases plummeted. More than half the population is inoculated, most restrictions have been removed and the virus remains contained with 237 active cases.

